Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Iran has fired missiles says Israel

Iran has fired missiles, says Israel

Updated on: 01 October,2024 10:39 PM IST  |  Jerusalem
AP |

Top

Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences if Iran attacks

Iran has fired missiles, says Israel

Projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Iran has fired missiles, says Israel
x
00:00

The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.


Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences if Iran attacks.


The orders to shelter in place were sent to Israelis' mobile phones and announced on national television. TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel.


The alerts were sounded after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, and as Israel said it had begun limited ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah militants responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel. There was no immediate word on casualties as fighting intensified and concerns of a wider regional war grew.

A senior White House official warned of 'severe consequences' should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. US ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel.

He urged the public to stay close to sheltered areas.

"The Iranian strike could be widespread. Following Home Front Command guidelines can save lives," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

iran israel world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK