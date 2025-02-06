Breaking News
Iran inaugurates its 1st drone carrier warship

Iran inaugurates its 1st drone-carrier warship

07 February,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

Named Shahid Bahman Bagheri, it’s capable of launching cruise missiles, IRNA said.

The Shahid Bahman Bagheri drone carrier. Pic/AFP

Iran has inaugurated its first drone-carrier warship, saying the vessel is capable of operating in oceans far from its mainland, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.


The report said the vessel, manned by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s navy, can carry several squadrons of drones as well as helicopters and cruise missiles. Named Shahid Bahman Bagheri, it’s capable of launching cruise missiles, IRNA said.


With a 180-meter-long runway for drones, the vessel—converted from a commercial ship—can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports.


