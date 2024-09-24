Breaking News
Iran mine blast toll rises to 38 14 still missing

Iran mine blast toll rises to 38; 14 still missing

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies

Top

On Sunday, weeping miners stood alongside mine cars that brought up the bodies of their colleagues

Iran mine blast toll rises to 38; 14 still missing

Rescuers at the mine in South Khorasan Province, Iran. Pic/AFP

Iran mine blast toll rises to 38; 14 still missing
Rescuers on Monday recovered the bodies of more workers killed in an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, bringing the death toll in the disaster to at least 38, officials said. Another 14 miners are still believed to be trapped below ground.


The blast struck the coal mine in Tabas, about 540 km southeast of Tehran, on Saturday night. On Sunday, weeping miners stood alongside mine cars that brought up the bodies of their colleagues.



Survivors, still smudged in coal dust, described chaotic scenes after the blast. “We were in the mine, working. Suddenly there was some smoke rising... then I noticed I had difficulty breathing,” said one miner. “I jumped off from the workshop and I scrambled until I reached somewhere (safe). My friends (remained) in there.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

iran tehran news world news International news

