Iran promises retaliation for embassy strike
Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

The report said the meeting was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, but provided no further details.

The Iranian Embassy in Syria’s Damascus was hit by Israel. Pic/AP

Iran and one of its key proxies vowed Tuesday to respond to a strike widely attributed to Israel that demolished Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus and killed eight people, including two Iranian generals.


Iran’s state TV reported Tuesday that the country’s Supreme National Security Council, a key decision-making body, met late Monday and decided on a “required” response to the strike. The report said the meeting was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, but provided no further details.


