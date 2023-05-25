Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Iran unveils new ballistic missile amid growing tensions over nuclear program

Updated on: 25 May,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  Tehran, Iran
According to news agency AP, authorities in Iran demonstrated the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

On Thursday, Iran unveiled what it described ast the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program, AP reported.


According to news agency AP, authorities in Iran demonstrated the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher. Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.


Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometre (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500-kilogram (3,300-pound) warhead. They also released undated video footage purportedly showing a successful launch of the missile.


The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century in what is now Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Iran’s deep earth nuclear site challenges West

Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran's missile display on Thursday. A miniature example of Jerusalem's golden Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in both Islam and Judaism that Jews call the Temple Mount, stood next to the mobile launcher.

Iran views Israel as its archenemy and arming anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries.

Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. The Khorramshahr would be able to reach Israel.

It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known. It is modeled after North Korea's Musudan ballistic missile.

(With inputs from AP)

