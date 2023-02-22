Iranian foundation offers land to Rushdie’s attacker: state media

Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shi’ite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August

Salman Rushdie in the first picture of himself that he tweeted after the attack. Pic/Twitter

An Iranian foundation has praised the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving him severely injured, and said it will reward him with 1,000 square metres of agricultural land, state TV reported on Tuesday through its Telegram channel. Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shi’ite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August.

“We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie’s eyes and disabling one of his hands,” said Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini’s Fatwas. “Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honour this brave action, about 1,000 square metres of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives,” Zarei added.

The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after “The Satanic Verses” was published.

