Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Iraq launches national census after 37 years

Iraq launches national census after 37 years

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Baghdad
Agencies |

Top

The census is expected to have profound implications for Iraq’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning

Iraq launches national census after 37 years

The last nationwide census was held in 1987. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Iraq launches national census after 37 years
x
00:00

Iraq began its first nationwide population census in decades on Wednesday, aimed at modernising data collection and planning in a country hit by conflict and political divisions.


The census is expected to have profound implications for Iraq’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning.


“Researchers from all major ethnic groups—Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Christians—will conduct the census in these areas to ensure fairness,” said an official.


The last nationwide census in Iraq was held in 1987.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

iraq world news International news news baghdad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK