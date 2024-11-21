Iraq launches national census after 37 years

The census is expected to have profound implications for Iraq’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning

The last nationwide census was held in 1987. Pic/AFP

Iraq began its first nationwide population census in decades on Wednesday, aimed at modernising data collection and planning in a country hit by conflict and political divisions.

The census is expected to have profound implications for Iraq’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning.

“Researchers from all major ethnic groups—Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Christians—will conduct the census in these areas to ensure fairness,” said an official.

The last nationwide census in Iraq was held in 1987.

