Iraq’s powerful Sadr says he quits politics, clashes erupt in Baghdad

Supporters of Moqtada Sadr gather outside and on the balcony of the Government Headquarters in Baghdad after he said he was quitting. Pic/AFP

Iraq’s powerful Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics over an intractable political deadlock, sparking clashes between his followers and those backing Iran-aligned militia groups.

Dozens of young men loyal to Sadr and supporters of the Tehran-backed groups hurled stones at each other in street battles outside Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government compounds and embassies. Gunfire was heard in central Baghdad, reporters said, apparently from weapons being fired into the air.

The clashes took place hours after Sadr announced he was withdrawing from politics, which prompted his supporters, who had been staging a weeks-long sit-in at parliament in the Green Zone, to demonstrate and storm the main cabinet headquarters. Iraq’s army declared a curfew from 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) and urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone.

During the stalemate over forming a new government, Sadr galvanised his legions of backers, throwing into disarray Iraq’s effort to recover from decades of conflict and sanctions and its bid to tackle sectarian strife and rampant corruption.

Sadr, who has drawn broad support by opposing both U.S. and Iranian influence on Iraqi politics, was the biggest winner from an October election but withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government that excluded his rivals, mostly Tehran-backed Shi’ite parties. Sadr has insisted on early elections and the dissolution of parliament.

