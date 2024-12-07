ISKCON centre in Bdesh burnt down on Saturday

Since the interim government took office, the Hindu organisation’s properties have allegedly been under attack

ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das participates in protests

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday alleged that its centre in Dhaka district in neighbouring Bangladesh was burnt down earlier in the day. ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das said that the targeted attack on members of the community and members of the Vaishnavite order goes on unabated as “vandals set ablaze idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property.”

Images from the temple show vandalised idols. Pics/X

He said in a post on X handle, “ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely. The centre is located in Dhaka. Early morning today, between two and three am, miscreants set fire to the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple and the Sri Sri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district.”

Das claimed that attacks are continuing, and despite the ISKCON drawing the attention of the interim government in Bangladesh, not much is being done by the police and administration to assuage their grievances and address their concern. Since the installation of the interim government and the dislodging of the Awami League from power in August, ISKCON properties have come under attack at various places across Bangladesh in the past

four months.

