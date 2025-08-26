The Islamabad High Court has granted temporary relief to 18 Afghan nationals facing deportation after their Proof of Registration cards expired. Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar directed authorities not to deport them until further orders, while notices were issued to the Interior Ministry and other agencies

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted temporary relief to 18 Afghan nationals facing deportation after their Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired, according to a report by Khaama Press.

Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued the directive in response to petitions filed by the individuals, who, as per Khaama Press, are reportedly linked to the family of the late Fazlur Rahman. Rahman had sought Pakistani citizenship in 2008 after completing the legal requirements. The ruling prevents their deportation until further orders, while notices have been issued to the Interior Ministry, the Immigration Department, and the Federal Investigation Agency.

The order comes at a time when Pakistan is moving ahead with its "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan," under which Afghan refugees holding PoR cards that expired on June 30 were directed to leave voluntarily between August 4 and August 31. Deportations are set to begin from September 1, raising fears among refugees and rights groups.

Human rights bodies and the UNHCR have voiced concern that forced returns could violate the principle of non-refoulement. Rights advocates warn that such measures will deeply impact Afghan families who have lived in Pakistan for decades and built strong community ties. While the IHC's decision provides a reprieve to a small group, it underscores the broader uncertainty faced by over a million PoR cardholders who remain vulnerable to expulsion.

In parallel with the court proceedings, authorities have intensified enforcement. Police in Peshawar, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been conducting coordinated operations to identify undocumented Afghan migrants. According to Khaama Press, a significant number of migrants have been detained in recent days, with officials also claiming to have seized weapons and narcotics. The operations, carried out in areas including Kacha Garhi, Nasir Bagh, and Regi, are part of a wider crackdown on Afghans without valid documents.

Reports further indicate that Pakistan's campaign has accelerated in recent months, with arrests and deportations often involving house-to-house searches. The suspension of visa renewals for Afghan nationals for over a month has compounded the problem, leaving many previously legal residents undocumented and at risk of removal.

Adding to these measures, the federal government announced on August 13 the formation of a special committee comprising police and intelligence officials to track and repatriate Afghans holding PoR cards. This committee has been tasked with gathering and sharing data across agencies to facilitate enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR has expressed concern that Pakistan's stringent policies have left thousands of Afghans homeless, with many alleging threats, coercion, and mistreatment by law enforcement agencies. Rights advocates caution that the continuation of such actions risks deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis, forcing vulnerable Afghan families into greater displacement, loss of livelihood, and insecurity.

