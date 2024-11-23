Breaking News
Islamic Jihad commander killed

Islamic Jihad commander killed

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza. 

Palestinians check the rubble of a destroyed building. Pic/AFP

Israel has eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group’s rocket unit, Khaled Abu-Daka, according to a joint IDF and Israel Security Forces (Shin Bet) statement. The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza. 


Before the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, accurate intelligence, and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.


