The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza.

Palestinians check the rubble of a destroyed building. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Islamic Jihad commander killed x 00:00

Israel has eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group’s rocket unit, Khaled Abu-Daka, according to a joint IDF and Israel Security Forces (Shin Bet) statement. The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, accurate intelligence, and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever