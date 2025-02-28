Breaking News
Israel admits to failures that led to Oct 7 attack

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

That strategy included allowing Qatar to send suitcases of cash into Gaza and sidelining Hamas’ rival, the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority

Palestinians walk in a market next to destroyed buildings in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

An investigation by the Israeli military has determined that Hamas was able to carry out the deadliest attack in Israeli history on October 7, 2023, because the much more powerful Israeli army misjudged the militant group’s intentions and capabilities.


The findings, released on Thursday, could pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a widely demanded broader inquiry to examine the political decision-making that preceded the attack, which triggered the war.


Many Israelis believe the mistakes of October 7 extend beyond the military, and they blame Netanyahu for what they view as a failed strategy of deterrence and containment in the years leading up to the attack. That strategy included allowing Qatar to send suitcases of cash into Gaza and sidelining Hamas’ rival, the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority. Netanyahu has not taken responsibility, saying he will answer tough questions only after the war.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

