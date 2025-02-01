Breaking News
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah weapons factory in Lebanon

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah weapons factory in Lebanon

Updated on: 01 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
ANI |

Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah's drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as an ambulance rushes wounded people to a hospital. Pic/AFP

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked during the night targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Bekaa region of Lebanon that the IDF said posed a threat to the Israeli home front and its forces.


Among the targets attacked were a military site with underground infrastructure for the development and production of weapons and transit infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border through which the terrorist organization Hezbollah tries to transfer weapons.


Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah's drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

