Israel and Hamas agree to Qatar-brokered truce, facilitating prisoner exchange, humanitarian aid

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, which allows the release of some fifty prisoners who have been detained in Gaza since the armed group's assault into southern Israel on October 7. The deal, brokered by Qatar, calls for the two parties to exchanged detainees.

The Israeli cabinet endorsed the deal following intensive talks, with only three members voting against it, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday. The truce stipulates that during a four-day period, Hamas will release at least 50 women and children. For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause will be extended by a day. The agreement does not explicitly mention the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

“The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees home,” a statement on behalf of the government said. “Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 abductees women and children will be released for four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting. The release of every 10 additional abductees will result in an additional day of respite,” it added.

The Prime Minister's office affirmed its commitment to bringing all hostages home and approved the proposed deal as the first step toward that goal. Hamas, controlling Gaza, confirmed the release of 50 women and children in exchange for Israel releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from its jails. As part of the truce, Israel is expected to halt all military actions in Gaza, and humanitarian aid, including medical and fuel supplies, will be allowed into the territory.

This truce marks a significant development in a conflict that has seen widespread destruction in Gaza, with over 13,000 dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. International mediators from Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have been actively involved in brokering the deal.

Qatar confirmed the success of the mediation efforts and outlined the agreement's broad parameters, according to Al Jazeera. The pause, set to last for four days initially, can be extended, and the number of prisoners released will increase in later stages.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, expressing gratitude to the leaders of Qatar and Egypt for their critical leadership. However, some analysts point out that the international community should use this temporary pause to work toward a more lasting resolution of the conflict.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel has no intention of ending the conflict, some argue that the pause provides an opportunity for increased pressure on Israel to prevent a resumption of hostilities. The release of captives during this period is expected, including Americans, as mentioned by President Biden. The situation remains complex, with uncertainties about the fate of captives on both sides. (With inputs from agencies)