Military chief expresses remorse, calls event ‘grave mistake’

Kin of victims of the attacks by Palestinian militants at the site of the Nova festival in Re’im in Israel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel army blames deadly strike on ‘misidentification’ x 00:00

Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a ‘misidentification’ in complex conditions. Announcing the results of a preliminary probe early Wednesday, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi expressed remorse over the killings and called the event a ‘grave mistake’.

“It was a mistake that followed a misidentification—at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. He gave no further details. He said an independent body would conduct a “thorough investigation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not enough done to protect civilians: Joe Biden flays Israel

US President Joe Biden has criticised Israel, saying it has not “has not done enough” to protect civilians as he expressed “outrage” over the deadly strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. Aid workers who were working for the World Central Kitchen, a charity delivering food to besieged Palestinians, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday.

Joe Biden

The victims comprised three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. In a statement on Tuesday, Biden said he is “outraged and heartbroken”. “They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever