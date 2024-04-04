Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel army blames deadly strike on misidentification
<< Back to Elections 2024

Israel army blames deadly strike on ‘misidentification’

Updated on: 04 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Military chief expresses remorse, calls event ‘grave mistake’

Israel army blames deadly strike on ‘misidentification’

Kin of victims of the attacks by Palestinian militants at the site of the Nova festival in Re’im in Israel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel army blames deadly strike on ‘misidentification’
x
00:00

Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a ‘misidentification’ in complex conditions. Announcing the results of a preliminary probe early Wednesday, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi expressed remorse over the killings and called the event a ‘grave mistake’.


“It was a mistake that followed a misidentification—at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. He gave no further details. He said an independent body would conduct a “thorough investigation”.


Not enough done to protect civilians: Joe Biden flays Israel


US President Joe Biden has criticised Israel, saying it has not “has not done enough” to protect civilians as he expressed “outrage” over the deadly strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. Aid workers who were working for the World Central Kitchen, a charity delivering food to besieged Palestinians, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday.

Joe BidenJoe Biden

The victims comprised three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. In a statement on Tuesday, Biden said he is “outraged and heartbroken”. “They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip world news jerusalem Joe Biden hamas
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK