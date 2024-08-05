Breaking News
Israel confirms killing of Hamas minister in airstrike

Updated on: 06 August,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

US Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East

People look for survivors after Israeli bombardment on a school in Gaza City; a man carries the body of a girl killed at the school. PICS/AFP

Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that it killed Hamas minister Abed Al-Zeriei in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip a day ago. Al-Zeriei was an operative in the Military Wing’s manufacturing department and was also Hamas’s economy minister in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli minister said. “He had a significant role in directing Hamas’ efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and in managing Hamas-controlled market,” the IDF posted in an operational update on X. Additionally, IDF said “he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for terrorist purposes.”


Urgent need for de-escalation in Middle East: US


US Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. “The Secretary and Foreign Ministers discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire that secures release of hostages and allows a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” an official statement said.

israel hamas news world news

