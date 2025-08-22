Meanwhile, the IDF announced that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists, strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets and establishment of control corridors so as to create conditions to intensify pressure on Hamas

Early on Wednesday, fighters from the IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) Kfir Infantry Brigade eliminated about ten terrorists in Gaza in hand-to-hand combat and in cooperation with the Air Force. Deputy Company Commander in the Kfir Brigade: “Thanks to the alertness and vigilance of the battalion’s fighters, we were able to eliminate about ten terrorists and we will meet any mission required.”

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists, strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets and establishment of control corridors so as to create conditions to intensify pressure on Hamas. It also said that 60,000 reserve orders were issued. Other actions include the establishment of the “Morag” and “Magen Oz” control corridors, as the IDF divisions operate simultaneously.

