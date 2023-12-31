Two refugee camps targeted after US says it will continue weapons supply to Israel

Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip as Israeli forces continue bombardment. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel ‘determined to pursue attacks’ in Hamas x 00:00

Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international cease-fire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave.

Israel says it is determined to pursue its unprecedented air and ground offensive until it has dismantled Hamas, a goal viewed by some as unattainable because of the militant group’s deep roots in Palestinian society. The United States has shielded Israel diplomatically and has continued to supply weapons. Israel argues that ending the war now would mean victory for Hamas, a stance shared by the Biden administration which at the same time urged Israel to do more to avoid harm to Palestinian civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in the urban refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, two recent hot spots of combat, reported Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday. Nuseirat resident Mustafa Abu Wawee said a strike hit the home of one of his relatives, killing two people. “The (Israeli) occupation is doing everything to force people to leave,” he said over the phone while searching along with others for four people missing under the rubble. “They want to break our spirit and will but they will fail. We are here to stay.”

The State Department said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including fuses, charges and primers, that is needed for 155 mm shells Israel bought previously. It marked the second time this month that the Biden administration is bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

106 journalists killed in Gaza

The Israeli army has killed 106 Palestinian journalists in Gaza in last 84 days, media reports said. Another journalist was killed in an attack by the Israeli army on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza. “An Al-Quds TV journalist was killed in the attack, bringing to 106 the number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7,” a media report from the Middle East said. Reports alleged that Israel intentionally killed journalists in Gaza to silence the Palestinian narrative, conceal the truth and prevent news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever