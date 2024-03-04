A series of air and artillery strikes hit around 50 targets in six minutes, including underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and operational meeting points in Khan Yunis

Palestinians check the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Israel eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza x 00:00

Israeli ground forces carried out an extensive series of attacks on Hamas targets, eliminated Hamas terrorists operating from civilian areas.

A series of air and artillery strikes hit around 50 targets in six minutes, including underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and operational meeting points in Khan Yunis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Israeli troops eliminated over 30 terrorists and located weapons in central Gaza. During one of the operational activities in the area, ground forces identified a Hamas squad loading suspected weapons and approaching the troops in the area. In response, the squad was eliminated in an airstrike.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever