Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza
<< Back to Elections 2024

Israel eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:38 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

A series of air and artillery strikes hit around 50 targets in six minutes, including  underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and operational meeting points in Khan Yunis

Israel eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza

Palestinians check the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Israel eliminates 30 Hamas terrorists in Central Gaza
x
00:00

Israeli ground forces carried out an extensive series of attacks on Hamas targets, eliminated Hamas terrorists operating from civilian areas.


A series of air and artillery strikes hit around 50 targets in six minutes, including  underground terror infrastructure, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts, rigged structures, and operational meeting points in Khan Yunis.


Additionally, Israeli troops eliminated over 30 terrorists and located weapons in central Gaza. During one of the operational activities in the area, ground forces identified a Hamas squad loading suspected weapons and approaching the troops in the area. In response, the squad was eliminated in an airstrike.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel hamas news world news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK