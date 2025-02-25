Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel imposes new sanctions on pay for slay recipients

Israel imposes new sanctions on ‘pay for slay’ recipients

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

The funds, Katz said, were payments made by the PA to convicted terrorists and their families as compensation for past attacks.

Israel imposes new sanctions on ‘pay for slay’ recipients

Palestinian boys sit atop a broken sculpture of Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock shrine in Qabatiya, north of the occupied West Bank. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel imposes new sanctions on ‘pay for slay’ recipients
x
00:00

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced new sanctions on Tuesday targeting security prisoners and their families who are Israeli citizens and residents receiving “pay for slay” payouts from the Palestinian Authority (PA). Following the decision, Israeli security forces conducted raids on multiple homes, confiscating cash and assets worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, the Defence Ministry said. The funds, Katz said, were payments made by the PA to convicted terrorists and their families as compensation for past attacks.


In addition to the sanctions, Israel froze NIS 470 million ($131 million) in PA funds, which Katz stated would be redirected to support victims of terror. The PA allocates around $279 million annually to pay salaries to security prisoners in Israeli prisons, which range from $400-$3400 per month, depending on the sentence. In comparison, PA welfare benefits to ordinary Palestinians range from $60-$170 per month.


Israel expands ‘Northern Shield’


Israel ramped up the ‘Northern Shield’ project to construct 1240 shelters in 17 northern border communities. Eight companies are involved, with plans to expand to more areas next month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jerusalem israel gaza strip hamas world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK