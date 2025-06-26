Breaking News
My congratulations on Iran’s victory: Khamenei warns US in his first statement since Israel-Iran ceasefire

Updated on: 26 June,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a video address broadcast on Iranian state television on Thursday, Khamenei accused the United States of interfering in the war only because it feared “the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed” if it did not step in

In a post on X, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated, "My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime." File Pic/AFP

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday made his first statement following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, days after US President Donald announced a truce between the two countries and said, "My congratulations on Iran’s victory."

In a post on X, Khamenei stated, "My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing."



He said, "With all that commotion and all those claims, the Zionist regime was practically knocked out and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic."

In a video address broadcast on Iranian state television on Thursday, Khamenei accused the United States of interfering in the war only because it feared “the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed” if it did not step in.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region," he further said.

He said that Iran has "delivered a hand slap to America’s face" and warned of further retaliation, in his first public remarks since the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict.

According to AP, Khamenei said, “The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America's face.”

He was referring to a missile strike by Iran on a US military base in Qatar on Monday, which reportedly caused no casualties.

He further warned, “Such an action can be repeated in the future, too,” claiming that Iran has access to important US targets in the region and can strike when it deems necessary. “Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” he added.

The 86-year-old leader appeared visibly tired and was seated in front of plain brown curtains, in a setting similar to his last televised message on June 19. He had not been seen in public since reportedly relocating to a secret location following Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and key military officials on June 13.

Khamenei further stated, "Iran must surrender. Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president's mouth."

The conflict escalated until June 22, when the US conducted its own strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities using bunker-buster bombs. However, AP reports that US President Donald Trump helped negotiate a ceasefire, which took effect on Tuesday.

(with AP inputs)

