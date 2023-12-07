Israel PM Netanyahu says 'only matter of time' until Hamas chief is found

Israel PM Netanyahu said that their forces have surrounded Sinwar's house in the Gaza Strip and that it is only a matter of time until Hamas chief is found.

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening released a statement clarifying two points. One dealt with Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, now that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has surrounded the area in southern Gaza where he was believed to be located.

"Last night I said that our forces could go anywhere in the Gaza Strip," said Netanyahu. "They are currently surrounding Sinwar's house. His home is not his castle, and he can flee," he wrote saying it is "only a matter of time" until Hamas chief is found.

In other words, Sinwar can run, but he cannot hide.

His second statement concerned getting the Red Cross to visit the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"To this end," he said, "I spoke with the President of the Red Cross again today and I told her to turn to Qatar since it has been proven that they have leverage over Hamas, and demand Red Cross visits with our hostages and, of course, the provision of medicines for them."

