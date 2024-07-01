Israel releases 55 Palestinians detained in Gaza

Hospital director who was among those released alleges abuse in custody

A Palestinian man is welcomed by family and well-wishers after his release. Pics/AFP

A Palestinian health official says Israel released 55 Palestinians on Monday whom it had detained from Gaza, including the director of the territory’s main hospital.

Mohammed Abu Selmia was detained in November when Israeli forces raided Shifa Hospital. In video comments aired by Palestinian media following his release, Abu Selmia accused Israeli authorities of subjecting Palestinian detainees to “daily physical and psychological humiliation.” Israeli authorities have denied such allegations.

Palestinians walk through a street market in Khan Younis, amid destroyed buildings

Israel accuses Hamas and other militant groups of sheltering in hospitals and using them for military purposes. Palestinian health officials say Israeli raids have forced several hospitals to shut down or dramatically reduce services, recklessly endangering civilians. Hospitals can lose their protection under international law if they are used for military purposes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military says around 20 projectiles were fired from Gaza at communities near the border early Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

