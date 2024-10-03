Israel says will retaliate soon

Could target oil production, defence systems and other infrastructure facilities in Iran

People stand on top of the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad, Israel. Pic/AFP

Israel will unleash a “significant retaliation” within days in response to Tuesday’s massive missile attack which may target Iran’s oil production facilities as well as other strategic locations, Israeli officials told Axios, as the fresh crisis unfolds in West Asia.

Iran said on Tuesday that it would launch another attack if Israel used force in response to the approximately 200 missiles it fired. Israeli officials say that in that case, all options are on the table, including attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israeli Air Force may retaliate with fighter jet strikes and covert actions like the one that killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to Axios, many Israeli officials point to Iran’s oil facilities as a ‘likely target’, but some say targeted assassinations. There is also a possibility of Iran’s air defence systems being attacked.

