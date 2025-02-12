Israel sells USD 5 billion in bonds to finance war

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies

Top

The two notes were priced at a spread of 120 and 135 basis points, respectively, above the US government bond yield for a similar period, the report said

Children play with marbles near destroyed buildings at the Shati camp for Palestinian refugees, north of Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Israel has sold $5 billion worth of dollar-denominated government bonds in international markets to bring down its budget deficit and finance the costs of the war in what is being seen as a strong demonstration of faith in its economic stability, local media reported.


In the first debt sale of 2025, the Finance Ministry offered two new series of 5-year and 10-year government bonds. Demand for the debt issuance topped $23 billion, or 4.6 times the amount sold, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported.


The two notes were priced at a spread of 120 and 135 basis points, respectively, above the US government bond yield for a similar period, the report said.


The sale is said to have attracted 300 investors from over 30 countries, including large institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, financial investors and entities that hold long-term government bonds of the State of Israel.

As per the report, Israeli Finance Ministry officials met investors in the UK and US ahead of the bond sale, as the first stage of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza was sealed last month.

300
No. of investors who showed an interest

