Troops also arrest hundreds of alleged militants, transfer 200 for questioning

Destruction caused by Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 x 00:00

More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Gaza, rescuers and hospital officials said on Saturday, a day after the UN chief warned that nowhere is safe in the territory and that Israel’s offensive creates “massive obstacles” to distribution of humanitarian aid.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, calling it a long and private conversation a day after the Biden administration again shielded Israel in the diplomatic arena. On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution that calls for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza, but not for a cease-fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not ask for a cease-fire,” Biden said of the call. Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “made clear that Israel would continue the war until achieving all its goals.”

Also Saturday, the Israeli military said troops arrested hundreds of alleged militants in Gaza over the past week and transferred more than 200 to Israel for further interrogation, providing rare details on a controversial policy of mass roundups of Palestinian men.

Israel discovers bomb belts adapted for kids

The Israeli military struck 200 terror infrastructure targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours and seized weapons belonging to Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday. Among the facilities was a building in northern Gaza where civilians were staying that contained a Hamas weapons complex. Soldiers found explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of explosives, hundreds of grenades and intelligence documents, the IDF said. The weapons complex was located in close proximity to schools, a clinic and a mosque. Briefing reporters on Saturday night, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari disclosed that Israeli forces destroyed and seized approximately 30,000 explosive devices, including anti-tank missiles and rockets, that were in Hamas’ possession over the course of the ground war. “There is an immense amount of weaponry in Gaza; some, as happened on Sunday, is found in schools.”

200

No. of terror infra targets Israel struck

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever