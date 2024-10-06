Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel strikes Beirut again

Israel strikes Beirut again

Updated on: 06 October,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

Bombardment targets Palestinian camps in northern Lebanon for the first time

Israel strikes Beirut again

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in Beirut, on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Israel strikes Beirut again
x
00:00

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with 12 airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in northern Lebanon for the first time. The attack on the Beddawi refugee camp near the northern city of Tripoli killed an official with Hamas’s military wing, along with his wife and two young daughters, the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.


Tripoli is much farther north than the majority of Israel’s strikes, which have been concentrated in southern Lebanon and Beirut. Israel has killed several Hamas officials in Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began in October last year, in addition to most of the top leadership of Hezbollah. At least six people were killed in more than a dozen Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday, according to National News Agency, Lebanon’s official news agency.


The Israeli military said special forces were carrying out targeted ground raids against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, destroying missiles, launchpads, watchtowers and weapons storage facilities. The military said troops also dismantled tunnel shafts that Hezbollah used to approach the Israeli border.


Some 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed and some 1.2 million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes in late September aiming to cripple Hezbollah and push it away from the countries’ shared border. On Tuesday, Israel launched what it called a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon. Nine Israeli troops have been killed in close fighting in the area in the past few days, the military said.

UK confirms final flight out of Lebanon

The UK government on Saturday confirmed its final charter plane to fly British nationals out of Lebanon as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel intensifies and tensions in the region escalate. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again urged British nationals still in the country to come forward to be evacuated. “To everybody listening who may be in that position: now is the time to leave, we have got the plans in place. So please come forward and we can make sure that they are evacuated,” Starmer told reporters during a visit to Cheshire on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news israel Lebanon hamas tel aviv

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK