Israel strikes hospital in Gaza, forcing evacuation

One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation because medical staff were unable to provide urgent care, it said.

Palestinians check the destruction following an Israeli strike. Pic/AFP

Israel said it struck a command and control centre used by Hamas at the hospital to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, without providing evidence. It said prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm, including issuing warnings, and using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Hours later, a separate strike on a car in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killed at least seven people—six brothers and their friend—according to staff at the hospital which received the bodies.

