Home > News > World News > Article > Israel strikes hospital in Gaza forcing evacuation

Israel strikes hospital in Gaza, forcing evacuation

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation because medical staff were unable to provide urgent care, it said.

Israel strikes hospital in Gaza, forcing evacuation

Palestinians check the destruction following an Israeli strike. Pic/AFP

Israel strikes hospital in Gaza, forcing evacuation
Israel struck a hospital in northern Gaza early on Sunday, forcing patients to evacuate as attacks intensified. The pre-dawn strike hit Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, after Israel issued an evacuation warning, according to Gaza’s ministry of health. One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation because medical staff were unable to provide urgent care, it said.


Israel said it struck a command and control centre used by Hamas at the hospital to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, without providing evidence. It said prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm, including issuing warnings, and using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.


Hours later, a separate strike on a car in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killed at least seven people—six brothers and their friend—according to staff at the hospital which received the bodies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

israel gaza strip hamas world news International news

