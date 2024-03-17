Israel-US ties weaken as Biden supports re-election

“I think he expressed serious concerns shared not only by him but by many Americans.”

President Joe Biden expressed support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday after the senator called for new elections in Israel, the latest sign that the US relationship with its closest Middle East ally is careening toward fracture over the war in Gaza.

Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, sent tremors through both countries this week when he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” and warned that “Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah” as the Palestinian death toll grows. “He made a good speech,” Biden said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland’s prime minister. “I think he expressed serious concerns shared not only by him but by many Americans.”

The Democratic president did not repeat Schumer’s appeal for Israel to hold elections, a step that would likely end Netanyahu’s tenure because of mounting discontent with his leadership. But Biden’s comments reflect his own frustration with an Israeli prime minister who has hindered efforts to expand humanitarian assistance in Gaza and opposed the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The latest point of friction has been Israel’s goal of pursuing Hamas into Rafah. Netanyahu’s office said that it approved a military operation that would involve evacuating civilians, but US officials are concerned about the potential for a new wave of bloodshed.

