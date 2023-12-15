The ambush is a fresh reminder that Hamas is still able to fight after six weeks of devastating warfare aimed at crushing its military capabilities

Palestinians look for survivors after an airstrike in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Israel vows to continue its onslaught on Gaza x 00:00

Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the US.

The ambush is a fresh reminder that Hamas is still able to fight after six weeks of devastating warfare aimed at crushing its military capabilities. Israel has imposed a total siege and flattened much of northern Gaza with a massive air and ground campaign, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas’ resilience has called into question whether Israel can defeat Hamas without wiping out Gaza. Support for Hamas has surged among Palestinians, in part because of the militant group’s stiff resistance to a far more powerful foe, while Israel’s most important ally, the US, has expressed growing discomfort over civilian deaths in what is already one of the 21st century’s most devastating military campaigns.

“We are continuing until the end, there is no question,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday. “I say this even given the international pressure. Nothing will stop us.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever