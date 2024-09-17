Breaking News
Israeli air raids kill 16 in Gaza

Updated on: 17 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Khan Yunis
Agencies

4 women, 2 children among the dead, say health officials

Palestinians check the rubble of a house following Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip. PIC/AFP

Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes have killed 16 people in the Gaza Strip, including five women and three children. A strike early Monday flattened a home in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including four women and two children. The Awda Hospital, which received the bodies, confirmed the toll and said another 13 people were wounded. Hospital records show that the dead included a mother, her child and her five siblings. 


Another strike on a home in Gaza City killed six people, including a woman and two children, according to the Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government. Israel says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas and other armed groups of endangering civilians by operating in residential areas. The military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children.



Houthis down another US drone


Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Monday that they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, with video circulating online showing what appeared to be a surface-to-air missile strike and flaming wreckage strewn across the ground The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

