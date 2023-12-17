Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza his colleagues say

Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza, his colleagues say

Updated on: 17 December,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

In a final message to a colleague, Hani had written, 'my daughters are terrified, and I am trying to keep them calm, but this bombing is terrifying', Global Communities said.

Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza, his colleagues say

Displaced Palestinians who fled Khan Yunis set up camp in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza, his colleagues say
x
00:00

An Israeli airstrike killed a US Agency for International Development contractor in Gaza last month, his colleagues said in a statement on Saturday. The US development agency noted the death and urged greater protection for humanitarian workers in the fighting there. Hani Jnena, 33, was killed November 5 along with his wife, their 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters, and her family, the US-based humanitarian group Global Communities said.


An internet-technology worker, Jnena had fled his neighbourhood in Gaza City with his family to escape the airstrikes, only to be killed while sheltering with his in-laws, the group said. His employer was an on-the-ground partner for USAID, the US agency said. The Washington Post first reported the death. In a final message to a colleague, Hani had written, 'my daughters are terrified, and I am trying to keep them calm, but this bombing is terrifying', Global Communities said.


It was a rare report of the killing of someone with US-government ties in the more than two-month war between Israel and Hamas. Numerous workers with local and international aid agencies, including more than 100 UN workers, have been killed in Gaza as Israel bombards areas crowded with civilians and battles with Hamas fighters on the ground.


Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 17,000 people have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children. Israel's offensive is in response to an October 7 Hamas assault in Israel that killed about 1,200 people. USAID employees had been prominent in recent open letters by US government employees objecting to US policy in support of Israel's continued offensive, including President Joe Biden's decision not to join many other governments in calling for a cease-fire.

In an email, USAID spokesperson Jessica Jennings said on Saturday, 'The USAID community grieves the deaths of the innocent civilians and many humanitarian workers who have been killed in this conflict, including courageous individuals like Hani Jnena.' 'In providing assistance and advocating for greater safety for civilian populations and the humanitarians who serve them, we are doing our utmost to honour the dedication, fortitude, and compassion of all humanitarian workers who have been killed,' Jennings said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news washington israel hamas gaza strip

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK