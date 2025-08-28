Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz indicated ongoing military activity in Syria following strikes near Damascus and the south. Syrian media reported multiple casualties, including six soldiers and a civilian. Katz emphasized the IDF’s defensive role along the northern frontier and pledged continued protection for Israeli and Druze communities.

Amid the ongoing global tensions, the Defence Minister Israel Katz has signalled Israeli military activity in Syria on Thursday. Following reports of strikes near Damascus and in the country's south, the Israeli Minister has indicated a few suspicious activities.

Israeli Defence Minister Katz while writing on X said that, "Our forces are operating in all combat zones day and night for the security of Israel," as cited by news agency ANI. Despite his statement on X, Katz the IDF has not publicly confirmed the operations.

Syrian media reported that Israeli ground troops raided a site that had been bombed earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday, remaining on location for more than two hours. Earlier, drones reportedly targeted an army unit near Al-Kiswah, eight miles south of Damascus, killing six soldiers.

Following the situation, Syria's Foreign Ministry later issued a statement saying, eight people have been killed. Moreover, the State television reported additional airstrikes at the site on Wednesday. SANA also cited a separate strike in Tranja, Quneitra Province, which killed one person.

Katz stressed the IDF's continued defensive role along Israel's northern frontier. He went on to say that, "Troops will remain on Mount Hermon and in the security zone to protect the communities of the Golan and the Galilee from threats emanating from the Syrian side, as the central lesson from the events of October 7," as cited by news agency ANI.

He added that Israel will maintain its protective efforts for Syrian Druze communities. "We will also continue to protect the Druze in Syria," as per news agency ANI.

Approximately 40,000 Druze dwell in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra, Da'ara, and Sweida, which are under Israeli protection. Netanyahu has advocated for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

When Bashar Assad's regime disintegrated in December, Israel deployed forces inside the 235-square-kilometer buffer zone to keep Syrian rebels from nearing the border. Israel deems the 1974 cease-fire agreement null and void until Syria's law and order are restored.

Earlier, Israel’s defence minister warned on Friday that Gaza City could be destroyed unless Hamas accepts Israel’s terms, as the country prepares for an expanded offensive in the area.

A day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would authorise the military to mount a major operation to seize Gaza City, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that the enclave’s largest city could “turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun”, areas reduced to rubble earlier in the war.

