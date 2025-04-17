Israeli defense minister says troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely

Unlike in the past, the (Israeli military) is not evacuating areas that have been cleared and seized,' Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement

Palestinians inspect the damage to their home in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Israel's defense minister said on Wednesday that troops will remain in so-called security zones in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely, remarks that could further complicate talks with Hamas over a ceasefire and hostage release.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across Gaza killed another 22 people, according to local health officials, including a girl who was not yet a year old. The girl's mother, who was wounded, embraced her daughter, still wearing a bloodied blue dress, before she was taken for burial.

Israeli forces have taken over more than half of Gaza in a renewed campaign to pressure Hamas militants to release hostages after Israel ended their ceasefire last month. Israel has also refused to withdraw from some areas in Lebanon following a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group last year, and it seized a buffer zone in southern Syria after rebels overthrew Syrian President Bashar Assad in December.

'Unlike in the past, the (Israeli military) is not evacuating areas that have been cleared and seized,' Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. The military 'will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza ' as in Lebanon and Syria.'

The Palestinians and both neighboring countries view the presence of Israeli troops as military occupation in violation of international law. Lebanese president Joseph Aoun said that Israel's continued presence in some areas in Lebanon was 'hindering" the Lebanese army's full deployment as required by the ceasefire negotiated with Israel.

Two Israeli drones strikes on Wednesday in southern Lebanon killed two people, the health ministry said. The U.N. said Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 70 civilians since the ceasefire took effect in November. Hamas has said it will not release dozens of remaining hostages without a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.

'They promised that the hostages come first. In practice, Israel is choosing to seize territory before the hostages," the main organization representing families of the hostages said in a statement. 'There is one solution that is desirable and feasible, and that is the release of all the hostages at once as part of an agreement, even at the cost of ending the war."

Israel says it must maintain control of what it refers to as security zones to prevent a repeat of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack in which thousands of militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

Israel's offensive has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants but says women and children make up more than half of the dead. Israel says it has killed some 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

