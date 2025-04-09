Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI |

"The presence of the weapons in the area constituted a threat to the State of Israel and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

An Israeli army battle tank deployed along the border with southern Lebanon on March 18. Pic/AFP

Isael Air Force fighter jets Tuesday night attacked a weapons depot belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's air defense system in the Bekaa region deep attacked Lebanon, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).


"The presence of the weapons in the area constituted a threat to the State of Israel and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.


