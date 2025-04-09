"The presence of the weapons in the area constituted a threat to the State of Israel and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

An Israeli army battle tank deployed along the border with southern Lebanon on March 18. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon x 00:00

Isael Air Force fighter jets Tuesday night attacked a weapons depot belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's air defense system in the Bekaa region deep attacked Lebanon, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The presence of the weapons in the area constituted a threat to the State of Israel and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.