Israeli forces dismantle underground terror facilities in Gaza Operations

Israeli forces dismantle underground terror facilities in Gaza Operations

Updated on: 02 September,2025 12:58 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI |

The Israel Defence Forces said on Monday that troops continued operations across Gaza, striking terror sites in the north and south. Artillery targeted observation posts and an anti-tank missile launch site near Jabaliya, while soldiers dismantled underground explosives and cameras. Additional terrorists and facilities were neutralised

Israeli forces dismantle underground terror facilities in Gaza Operations

Palestinians wait near a camp for displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, after an Israeli strike, on Thursday. PIC/AFP

Israeli forces dismantle underground terror facilities in Gaza Operations
Israeli forces continued operations across the Gaza Strip on Monday, targeting terrorist organisations and their infrastructure, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

In northern Gaza, artillery struck observation posts and a site used to fire an anti-tank missile, with no Israeli injuries reported.

In northern Gaza, artillery struck observation posts and a site used to fire an anti-tank missile, with no Israeli injuries reported.

In northern Gaza, artillery struck observation posts and a site used to fire an anti-tank missile, with no Israeli injuries reported.



Troops also dismantled cameras and underground explosive sites near Jabaliya. In the south, additional terrorists and underground facilities were neutralised.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

israel gaza strip Infrastructure world news International news

