The Israel Defence Forces said on Monday that troops continued operations across Gaza, striking terror sites in the north and south. Artillery targeted observation posts and an anti-tank missile launch site near Jabaliya, while soldiers dismantled underground explosives and cameras. Additional terrorists and facilities were neutralised

Palestinians wait near a camp for displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, after an Israeli strike, on Thursday. PIC/AFP

In northern Gaza, artillery struck observation posts and a site used to fire an anti-tank missile, with no Israeli injuries reported.

Troops also dismantled cameras and underground explosive sites near Jabaliya. In the south, additional terrorists and underground facilities were neutralised.

