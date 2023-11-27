Hostage, prisoner exchange continue in fragile truce between Israel, Hamas

Hamas fighters accompanying newly released Thai hostages to a Red Cross vehicle. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in West Bank violence x 00:00

Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.

The Israel Defence Forces and the Shin Bet security agency said on Telegram there had been “activity” in the Jenin refugee camp. “In an operation under the command of the 646 Reserve Brigade, five terrorists were eliminated, 21 wanted persons were arrested, a cargo laboratory was destroyed and an aircraft attacked an armed terrorist cell that endangered our forces,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palestinians prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer after being released. Pic/AP

Violence in the West Bank has surged in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, setting off a devastating war in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians and arrested hundreds in the West Bank. Jewish West Bank settlers have also stepped up attacks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that five Palestinians were killed in the militant stronghold Jenin, while three others were killed in separate areas of the West Bank since Saturday morning. One of those killed, in al-Bireh in the central West Bank, was a teenager, the ministry said.

Freed Palestinians arrive in West Bank

A bus carrying nearly three dozen Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived in the West Bank early on Sunday, following Hamas’s release of 13 Israelis and four foreigners in the second round of swaps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever