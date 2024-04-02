Hundreds return to Shifa hospital and surrounding area, find bodies

The destruction in the area surrounding Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital after the Israeli military withdrew. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Israeli forces pull out of Gaza’s main hospital complex x 00:00

Palestinian residents say the Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind a vast swath of destruction. Hundreds of people returned to Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal early Monday, where they found bodies inside and outside of the facility. The military has described the raid as one of the most successful operations of the nearly six-month war, saying it killed scores of Hamas and other militants, as well as seizing valuable intelligence.

Mohammed Mahdi, who was among those who returned, described a scene of “total destruction.” He said several buildings had been burned down. He counted six bodies in the area, including two in the hospital courtyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people and wounded at least 74,000, according to the the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Oct 7 survivor is star of Israel’s amputee football team

Ben Binyamin was left for dead by Hamas militants when they stormed into Israel on October 7. Six months later, he is the rock at the heart of the defence for Israel’s national amputee football team, dreaming of lifting the Euro 2024 cup in France in June. Binyamin was celebrating his 29th birthday at the Supernova music festival where he lost his right leg after the attackers threw grenades and shot at him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever