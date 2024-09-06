Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank camps

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank camps

Updated on: 07 September,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Jenin Refugee Camp
Agencies |

Top

Refugees left to deal with aftermath, raids likely to continue

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank camps

Israeli anti-government demonstrators set a fire during protest in Tel Aviv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank camps
x
00:00

Israeli forces appeared to have withdrawn from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank by Friday morning, after a more-than weeklong military operation that left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.


Overnight, Israeli armored personnel carriers were seen leaving the Jenin refugee camp from a checkpoint set up on one of the main roads, and an Associated Press reporter inside the camp saw no evidence of any remaining troops inside as dawn broke early Friday morning.



During the operation, Israeli military officials said they were targeting militants in Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camps in an attempt to curb recent attacks against Israeli civilians they say have become more sophisticated and deadly.


Troops were pulled out of the Tulkarem camp by Friday morning and had left Al-Faraa earlier, but in a statement the Israeli military suggested the operation was not yet over.

The fighting has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians in Jenin. Water and electric services have been cut, families have been confined to their homes and ambulances evacuating the wounded have been slowed on their way to nearby hospitals.

Transport authority prepares for war

Israel’s National Public Transportation Authority on Thursday held discussions, exercises and war games in preparation for a possible war. The exercises were held in light of the recent developments in the region, and as a preparation for the possibility of escalation of fighting with Hezbollah or an Iranian attack.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel news world news gaza strip palestine

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK