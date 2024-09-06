Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank camps

Refugees left to deal with aftermath, raids likely to continue

Israeli anti-government demonstrators set a fire during protest in Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces appeared to have withdrawn from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank by Friday morning, after a more-than weeklong military operation that left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.

Overnight, Israeli armored personnel carriers were seen leaving the Jenin refugee camp from a checkpoint set up on one of the main roads, and an Associated Press reporter inside the camp saw no evidence of any remaining troops inside as dawn broke early Friday morning.

During the operation, Israeli military officials said they were targeting militants in Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camps in an attempt to curb recent attacks against Israeli civilians they say have become more sophisticated and deadly.

Troops were pulled out of the Tulkarem camp by Friday morning and had left Al-Faraa earlier, but in a statement the Israeli military suggested the operation was not yet over.

The fighting has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians in Jenin. Water and electric services have been cut, families have been confined to their homes and ambulances evacuating the wounded have been slowed on their way to nearby hospitals.

Transport authority prepares for war

Israel’s National Public Transportation Authority on Thursday held discussions, exercises and war games in preparation for a possible war. The exercises were held in light of the recent developments in the region, and as a preparation for the possibility of escalation of fighting with Hezbollah or an Iranian attack.

