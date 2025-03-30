As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Palestinians walk in a market next to destroyed buildings in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli Military launches new operation against Gaza terror bases x 00:00

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that Saturday afternoon, its forces began ground operations in the Al-Jenina neighborhood of Rafah in Gaza, with the aim of expanding the security zone in the southern Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the same time, the IDF is continuing airstrikes against Hamas and other terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets destroyed over the weekend: weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings used by the terrorists, and other terrorist infrastructure.

The strikes eliminated terrorists, some of whom were involved in launching mortar shells into Israeli territory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever