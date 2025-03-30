Israeli Military launches new operation against Gaza terror bases

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 01:15 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Palestinians walk in a market next to destroyed buildings in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that Saturday afternoon, its forces began ground operations in the Al-Jenina neighborhood of Rafah in Gaza, with the aim of expanding the security zone in the southern Gaza Strip.


As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.


At the same time, the IDF is continuing airstrikes against Hamas and other terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.


Among the targets destroyed over the weekend: weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings used by the terrorists, and other terrorist infrastructure.

The strikes eliminated terrorists, some of whom were involved in launching mortar shells into Israeli territory.

hamas israel gaza strip world news International news tel aviv

