Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli military recovers remains of three more hostages

Israeli military recovers remains of three more hostages

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

All three were killed during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the ongoing war. The militant group is still holding 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive

Palestinians receive food from a meal distribution kitchen. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military said Sunday that it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The military identified the remains as those of Yonatan Samerano, 21; Ofra Keidar, 70; and Shay Levinson, 19.

All three were killed during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the ongoing war. The militant group is still holding 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive. 


Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike and 22 wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid on Sunday, local officials said.


