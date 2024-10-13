Breaking News
Israeli PM Netanyahu expresses condolences on passing of Ratan Tata

Updated on: 13 October,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences over the passing of Ratan Tata, the former chairperson of the Tata Group.


In a post on X on Saturday, Netanyahu addressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting Tata's contributions to India and his role in fostering Israel-India relations.



"I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," Netanyahu wrote.

He extended his sympathies to Tata's family and praised the industrialist's lasting legacy.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, following treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

His funeral was held in Mumbai with state honours, marking the end of a remarkable life that left a profound impact on global industry and philanthropy.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Tata was known not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic work. As the Chairman of Tata Sons, he expanded the Tata Group's global footprint, with major acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. In recognition of his immense contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Other global leaders also expressed their grief over Tata's death.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called Tata a "wonderful person" and a "fantastic entrepreneur." Ackermann, who had met Tata 15 years earlier, referred to his passing as a great loss for India, highlighting his role as a philanthropist and industrialist.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti reflected on Tata's influence, recalling that Tata was the first person to contact him after he was nominated as ambassador. Garcetti said Tata's vision was "as limitless as the horizon" and emphasised his contributions to India and the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron also shared his condolences, stating that Tata's leadership had greatly impacted industries in both India and France. Macron praised Tata's "humanist vision" and his lifelong commitment to societal betterment.

