Israeli strike outside Gaza hospital kills medic, wounds several

Palestinians walk in a market next to destroyed buildings in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

An Israeli airstrike hit the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing a medic and wounding nine other people ' all patients and medics ' according to a spokesman for the hospital in the Muwasi area, where hundreds of thousands have sought shelter in sprawling tent camps.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has bombarded and raided hospitals throughout the 18-month war in Gaza, accusing Hamas militants of hiding out in them or using them for military purposes. Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accuse Israel of recklessly endangering civilians and gutting Gaza's health system.

The number of people killed by Israel's war in Gaza has climbed above 51,000 people, according to an updated toll released by the territory's Health Ministry on Tuesday. Since Israel ended the ceasefire last month, it has blocked all food, medicine and other aid from entering Gaza and its forces have seized more than half of the coastal territory.

The war in Gaza started when the Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Here's the latest:

Jordan's government arrests 16 people in anti-terror operation. Such operations are rare in Jordan, a strategically important US ally. The suspects are accused of trying to undermine national security and incite chaos in the kingdom, and have been under surveillance since 2021, said government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani.

Among other things, they're accused of manufacturing short-range missiles, possessing explosives and automatic weapons, concealing a ready-to-use missile, and illegally recruiting and training people. They are being held in custody until trial. Jordan's government said the accused have political affiliations and belong to what it called 'unlicensed groups,' referring to the Muslim Brotherhood. Jordan's judiciary dissolved the Muslim Brotherhood in 2020.

In a statement Tuesday, the Muslim Brotherhood called the accusations unfair and said it was committed to Jordan's stability and security. The Muslim Brotherhood is a pan-Arab Islamist political movement with branches in many countries, describing itself as a charitable and political organization, although experts say some branches have apparent ties to militants.

Hamas says it lost contact with US-Israeli hostage after a strike. A spokesman for Hamas says an Israeli strike caused the group to lose contact with the militants guarding Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier held hostage in Gaza.

'A direct bombardment targeted their location. We are still trying to reach them,' said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, on Tuesday. Hamas had released a video of the 21-year-old soldier just days earlier, likely speaking under duress. He is the last living American being held captive by Hamas.

Hamas did not say where in Gaza the strike may have taken place. The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The Hamas announcement comes as Israeli leaders face growing domestic pressure to halt the fighting and reach a deal to bring home the hostages.

