Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35

Updated on: 02 January,2024 01:35 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies

Israeli forces are currently operating in Gaza’s second largest city, Khan Younis

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35

The Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Pic/AP

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35
Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as fighting raged across the tiny enclave a day after Israel’s prime minister said the war will continue for “many more months,” resisting international calls for a cease-fire.


The military said Israeli forces were operating in Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, and residents reported strikes in the central region, the latest focus of the nearly three-month air-and-ground war that has raised fears of a regional conflagration.


The US military said its forces shot and killed several Iran-backed Houthi rebels when they tried to attack a cargo ship in the Red Sea, an escalation in a maritime conflict linked to the war. And an Israeli Cabinet minister suggested encouraging Gaza’s population to emigrate, remarks that could worsen tensions with Egypt and other friendly Arab states.


Israel says it wants to destroy Hamas’s governing and military capabilities in Gaza, from where it launched its October 7 attack on southern Israel. The militants killed some 1,200 people after breaking through Israel’s extensive border defences, shattering its sense of security. They also captured around 240 hostages, nearly half of whom were released during a temporary cease-fire agreement in November. 

