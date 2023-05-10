Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3 senior militants, 10 others

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Gaza city
Agencies

Residents within 40 km of Gaza to stay near designated bomb shelters

A masked militant secures a damaged building. Pic/AP

Israel killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes early Tuesday, the military said. Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed in all, including the commanders, their wives, several of their children and others nearby.


The attacks in densely populated residential areas set the stage for a new round of heavy fighting. They hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern town of Rafah. 




The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded, and that ambulances were continuing to evacuate people from the targeted areas. Airstrikes continued into early Tuesday, targeting militant training sites, Israel said.


In anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the airstrikes, the Israeli military advised those within 40 km of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.

Palestine tensions  exposed by killing

A day after six masked Palestinian gunmen shot and killed 23-year-old Palestinian Zuhair al-Ghaleeth over his suspected collaboration with Israel, his family and friends refused to pick up his body at the morgue, the public prosecution said. Instead, a bulldozer dropped his bullet-riddled body into an unmarked grave.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

