Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza, including 14 children

Children gather near a destroyed makeshift shelter following an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight into Thursday killed at least 23 people, local health officials said. A strike in Khan Younis city killed five children, four women and a man from the same family. Strikes in northern Gaza killed another 13 people, including nine children.

UN raises alarm

The United Nations meanwhile raised alarm over the impact of Israel’s six-week-old blockade preventing food and other supplies from entering the territory. Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last month and renewed its bombardment. The UN’s humanitarian affairs agency’s (OCHA) on Thursday said that in March, 3696 Palestinian children were newly admitted for acute malnutrition, a sharp rise from 2027 in February.

Putin thanks Hamas

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Palestinian group Hamas for releasing three Russian hostages captivated during the October 2023 attack on Israel. Putin welcomed Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and two of his family members released from Gaza captivity at the Kremlin late on Wednesday night.

Lebanon detains instigators

The Lebanese military said it has detained a group of people linked to firing rockets into Israel last month. The army said it had detained several people, including a number of Palestinians, who were involved in firing rockets in two separate attacks toward Israel in late March that triggered intense Israeli airstrikes on parts of Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group had at the time denied that it was behind the firing of rockets.

