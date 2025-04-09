Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli strikes kill 25 people in Gaza

Israeli strikes kill 25 people in Gaza

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli strikes kill 25 people in Gaza

Children stand outside a building that was hit by Israeli air strikes in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli strikes kill 25 people in Gaza
x
00:00

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight and into Tuesday killed at least 25 people, including eight children and five women, according to Palestinian medics. 


Meanwhile, Israel's Supreme Court is hearing a group of eight cases challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial move to dismiss the head of the country's internal security agency.


Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip supreme court benjamin netanyahu world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK