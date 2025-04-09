Israeli strikes kill 25 people in Gaza

Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Children stand outside a building that was hit by Israeli air strikes in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight and into Tuesday killed at least 25 people, including eight children and five women, according to Palestinian medics.

Meanwhile, Israel's Supreme Court is hearing a group of eight cases challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial move to dismiss the head of the country's internal security agency.

