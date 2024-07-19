Israeli strikes kill at least 11 people in central Gaza

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense organization said they pulled two dead bodies and seven wounded from the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij that hit a family house

Smoke billowing from the area of the strikes. Pic/AFP

Overnight Israeli strikes on Thursday in central Gaza killed at least 11 people, including women and children. Early Thursday, an Israeli strike hit a house in central Gaza, killing at least six people, while another strike later hit a car, killing at least three. The dead were taken to the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where an Associated Press journalist counted the bodies. Among the six killed in the early strike in Zawaida were two children and two women. The area struck is close to Deir al-Balah, where many Palestinians displaced from across the war-torn Gaza Strip have fled.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense organization said they pulled two dead bodies and seven wounded from the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij that hit a family house.

Israel’s military said it had targeted two commanders from the militant Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, one from the group’s naval forces and the other responsible for launches in the city of Shujaiya.)

Israeli delegation in Cairo for talks

Cairo: An Israeli delegation has arrived in Egypt to press ahead with cease-fire talks, as Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal. That’s according to three Egyptian airport officials, who did not provide further details. International mediators are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would halt the fighting and free about 120 hostages held by the militant group in Gaza. Talks were rattled over the weekend when Israel said it targeted the Hamas military commander in a massive strike. His status remains unclear.

Israel extends law on foreign media rules

Israel’s parliament extended a temporary law which allows the country to shut down foreign media outlets they consider a threat to Israel’s security. In a marathon session that lasted until Thursday morning, the parliament gave final approval to extend the emergency law until Nov. 30. Israeli officials used the new law on May 5 to close Qatar-based Al Jazeera within Israel, confiscating equipment, banning broadcasts and blocking its websites.Israel also briefly seized AP’s broadcasting equipment.

