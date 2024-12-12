Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 29

Family of 8 killed; many women, children among the dead

Palestinians walk on a dirt road lined with destroyed buildings in Shujaiya, Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 29 people overnight and into Wednesday, including one that hit a home where displaced people were sheltering in the isolated north, killing 19, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The strike that killed 19 occurred in the northern town of Beit Lahiya near the border with Israel, according to the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the bodies. Hospital records show that a family of eight was among those killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents.

The hospital said another strike near its entrance on Wednesday killed a woman and her two children. Another strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least seven people, according to the Awda Hospital. The dead included two children, their parents and three relatives, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and accuses militants of hiding among them, putting their lives in danger. Militants in central Gaza meanwhile fired four projectiles into Israel on Wednesday, two of which were intercepted while the other two fell in open areas. There were no reports of casualties.

