Israeli troops petition to end war in Gaza

16 April,2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss active-duty soldiers who sign petitions.

Palestinians walk by tent shelters erected near collapsed buildings in the Nasr neighbourhood, Gaza City. PIC/AFP

Israeli soldiers have signed a letter calling for an end to the war in Gaza and speeding up of negotiations for the return of native captives from the war-torn territory. A group of 150 Golani Brigade members have joined the call to end the war, adding their names to thousands of others in a sign of dissent.


Several petitions have been circulating within the Israeli military since last week. The first was signed by 1000 Israeli Air Force reserves and was followed by others circulated among veterans and officers serving within the armoured corps, navy and other units. A separate petition was also signed by 200 military doctors.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss active-duty soldiers who sign petitions.


